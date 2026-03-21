Karan Johar shuts down K3G 2 rumours, says no sequel planned

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has put an end to ongoing speculation about a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The director has clearly stated that there are no plans for K3G 2, and no derivative of his shelved project Takht is currently in development.

‘I would never make K3G 2’

In a recent interaction, Johar said that he would never consider making a sequel to K3G. He explained that the film’s biggest strength lies in the nostalgia it holds for audiences across generations.

He said that while no film is perfect, K3G continues to be loved for its emotional value and the memories attached to it. Attempting a sequel, he added, would only risk disappointing fans and affect the legacy of the original.

Johar emphasised that revisiting such a beloved film would be like setting himself up for failure, as the expectations would be extremely high.

A film that defined an era

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became one of Bollywood’s most iconic family dramas. The film featured a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

Its music, emotions, and family-centric storyline continue to strike a chord with viewers even today, making it a timeless classic.

What about Takht?

Addressing questions about Takht, Johar confirmed that the project is not on the immediate horizon. However, he expressed his desire to make the film in the future.

He described Takht as one of the strongest scripts he has worked on and said he hopes to bring it to the big screen someday. The film was announced with a grand cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Johar’s statement makes it clear that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will remain untouched. By choosing not to revisit the film, he aims to preserve its emotional value and lasting impact.