Karan Johar to host IIFA 2027 for 6th time; Salman Khan joins

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to return on the stage of IIFA 2027, says six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, and the sheer unpredictability of a live night never get old.

The 27th Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards is set to take over Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 – 23, next year.

Talking about bringing his flair on the stage of IIFA, Karan said in a statement: “IIFA and I go back a long way, and some of my most memorable moments on stage have happened here.”

“Six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old!”

Karan said: “There’s a wonderful madness and magic to IIFA that you simply have to experience. Coming back to Abu Dhabi makes it even more special, and I’m ready for the laughter, the surprises and everything IIFA 2027 has in store.”

The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to be hosted by 2 sets of hosts. IIFA Digital Awards 2027 will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the IIFA Awards 2027 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will also see powerhouse performances by Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to take centre stage at IIFA 2027, adding his unparalleled star power to the celebrations.

Talking about his return to the IIFA stage, he said, “IIFA and I go back a long, long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show, it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences who have given us so much love. I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here”.

He further added: “I am looking forward to coming back, performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with everyone. IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it”.