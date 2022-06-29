Karan Kundrra buys Rs 63L car; Check his complete collection

Hyderabad: Actor Karan Kundrra, who has established himself as the bankable star in the telly world, recently has bought himself a brand new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon adding another swanky wheels to his garage.

Reportedly, the Jeep Rubicon is worth Rs 63L and is one of the most expensive cars in his garage. Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, Dil hi Toh Hai actor shared a story of thanking everyone for endless love and support. He wrote, ” Just wanted to thank each one of you for your endless love and support.”

In his latest Youtube vlog, Karan Kundrra revealed about how he sold his Mini Cooper S Convertible and how he had to go through a lot to reach the showroom. He also said that his father was not aware of him buying a new car. Karan can be heard saying, “Maine iss cheez ko iss liye secret rakha hai kyunki papa ko pata chal Gaya toh mereko Jalandhar se WhatsApp pe chitar aayenge. Meine mummy ko bata diya, mummy cool hain (I have kept this a secret since I don’t want my father to find out because if he does, he will scream at me on WhatsApp. I have told my mom and she is cool about it).” Have a look at his video below.

5 Expensive Wheels That Karan Owns

Let’s have a look at a few insanely expensive wheels that are parked in Karan Kundrra’s garage. According to reports, Karan Kundrra is a proud owner of a Range Rover Sports SVR which is priced at over Rs 1cr. He also owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible and a Ford Endeavour which are reportedly priced at about Rs 42L and Rs 15.45L respectively.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewaane Juniors.