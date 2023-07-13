‘Karan Kundrra is all set for marriage’

Mumbai: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are a duo that needs no introduction. They have a huge fan base because they are one of the most adored and renowned couples in the Television industry.

The real-life Bigg Boss couple, who are frequently photographed wherever they go, have been asked about their marriage countless times. Ever since they started dating, fans have been waiting for them to marry. They have even sparked engagement or roka rumours many times.

In a recent interview with Zoom Tv, Tejasswi Prakash finally spoke about the day she would get married to Karan Kundrra. Keep reading to find out!

“Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness,” the actress explained.

Tejasswi and Karan haven’t worked together in a long time, and fans are eager to see them on screen again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6, while Karan is seen as one of the leads in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

