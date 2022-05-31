Karan Tacker tests positive for COVID-19, shares video

Mumbai: Although the severe wave of the deadly Coronavirus is past us, the spread of the disease is still rampant. COVID-19 cases around the world are on a rise again and among those who contracted the disease is Hindi television actor Karan Tacker.

The ‘Ek Hazaro Main Meri Behna Hain’ actor recently took to Instagram to share the news with the world and asked people to stay safe and not take the virus lightly.

Choosing to announce the news in his poetic style, he rapped, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills make me realize I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”

Karan Tacker captioned his video, “Covid ki Rap sheet, Down with the bug guys, getting better. But anyone who has been in close quarters with me, watch out for symptoms and isolate please.”

His friend Karanveer Mehra commented, “Dude that seems to be the latest one .. let’s called it .. PoeticCovid4.0 , speedy recovery my man.”

Many other celebrities, fans, and friends commented on the video and wished him a speedy recovery.