Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BIG south debut, to romance THIS actor?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan might soon grace the big screens in the south! Yes, you read that right. The buzz around her potential debut in the South Indian cinema has been fueled by a now-viral clip from an interview.

Kareena Kapoor’s Confirmation

In a candid moment during a Zoom meeting with her fans, Kareena expressed her excitement. She opened up about her first attempt in a big-budget South film.

“Now, as I said, I can do a very big South film. Now it’s like all of India, so I don’t know where I will be shooting, but I am excited to tell all my fans. This will be the first time I will do this.”

The actress’s words have set fans buzzing with anticipation. But which film is she referring to?

The Speculation

Fans are expecting Kareena’s hints to point to Yash-starrer Toxic. This upcoming film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. If the speculations are true, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s collaboration with Yash would mark her grand entry into the South Indian film industry.

Earlier this year, multiple reports hinted at Kareena playing the lead role in Toxic. Discussions had already begun with Kareena’s team to secure her involvement in the project.

In December last year, Yash announced his new movie Toxic with the director Geetu Mohandas, and it will hit the screen in April 2025. It will be the freshest team-up of Yash with GV Mohandas.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rajesh A Krishnan’s ‘Crew’ featuring alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film will hit theatres on 29 March 2024.