Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth 2024: How rich is Bebo at 44?

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, famously known as “Bebo,” celebrates her 44th birthday today, September 21. She is one of Bollywood’s most popular and stylish actresses. Over the years, Kareena has become a huge name in the industry, not just for her acting but also for her fashion and glamorous lifestyle. From movies to brand endorsements and walking the ramp, Kareena has dominated every field she’s stepped into. She’s truly the “Begum of Bollywood.”

Kareena’s Journey in Bollywood

Kareena is known for making bold choices, both in her movies and in life. She has never been afraid to try new things, which is why she’s stayed at the top for more than two decades. Her natural charm and ability to set fashion trends have made her one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses. She’s also one of the highest-paid in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Net Worth 2024

As one of Bollywood’s top actresses, Kareena has built an impressive fortune. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 485 crore. She earns from movies, brand endorsements, and TV shows. For each movie, Kareena charges around Rs. 10-12 crore. She also makes Rs. 5 crore for every brand she endorses. Kareena even appeared as a judge on Dance India Dance, where she was paid Rs. 3 crore.

Luxurious Residences

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently moved into a new home in Bandra, which cost them Rs. 55 crore. This house, designed by Darshini Shah, covers four floors and is full of stunning artwork and beautiful English-style furniture.

The couple also owns a vacation home in Gstaad, Switzerland, worth INR 33 crore. They love spending time there, especially in the winter when they can enjoy the views of the snowy Alps.

Car Collection

Kareena’s car collection is as impressive as her homes. She owns several luxury cars, including

Mercedes Benz S-Class – Rs 1.40 crore

Lexus LX 470 – Rs 2.32 crore

Audi Q7 – Rs 1.12 crore

Range Rover Sport SUV – Rs 1 crore

Kareena’s Cricket Team: Tiigers of Kolkata

In 2024, Kareena and Saif became the proud owners of a cricket team called the Tiigers of Kolkata, which plays in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). In January, Kareena shared her excitement about owning the team, saying it’s a family tradition. In March, her team even won the first ISPL championship, and Kareena’s son, Taimur, was there to celebrate with them.

As Kareena turns 44, she continues to shine in Bollywood. From her luxury homes and cars to owning a cricket team and starring in box office hits, Kareena’s life is a perfect mix of glamour and success. Her journey, from a new face in Bollywood to becoming one of the biggest stars, is truly inspiring.