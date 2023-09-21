Kareena Kapoor’s net worth, monthly income and car collection

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo, is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood. Her charismatic presence and effortless performances have captivated audiences for over two decades. From her iconic portrayal of Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ to the vivacious Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, Kareena has left an indelible mark with her on-screen brilliance that fans adore.

Making her debut in the film industry with ‘Refugee’ in 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan has since delivered a plethora of hit movies, showcasing her incredible acting prowess. Notable films in her extensive filmography include ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Omkara’, and ‘Ra.One’, among others.

As Kareena turns 43 today, fans are reminiscing about her illustrious career and celebrating her birthday with immense joy. On this occasion, let’s take a peek into the luxurious life of this Bollywood diva, from her net worth, an opulent fleet of cars, and her huge monthly earnings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Net Worth 2023

According to a report in MensXP, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 440 crore. She earns from different sources like movie fees, smart investments, brand endorsements and more.

Earnings: Movie Fee, Endorsement Fee, Monthly Income

Bebo reportedly charges close to Rs 10-12 crore per movie. She charges Rs 5 crore per brand endorsement. According to Zoom, Kareena’s monthly salary is around Rs 1.5 crore whereas her yearly income is over Rs 12 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Car Collection 2023

You can find several luxurious and expensive cars in Bebo and Saif’s garage. As per multiple reports, the Pataudi couple is a proud owner of —

Audi Q7

Range Rover Sport

BMW X7

Mercedes Benz S Class

Mercedes Benz E Class

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in her OTT debut project ‘Jaane Jaan’ which is slated to release on Netflix on September 21.