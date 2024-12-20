Kareena, Shahid sit next to each other at their kids’ annual day

Mumbai: Kareena was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor as Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. In a clip, Taimur was seen performing a few hand movements and had a serious face. Kareena was seen recording the video as her son performed on stage. Shahid was seen sitting right behind Kareena along with his wife Mira Rajput.

After Shahid and Kareena were seen in the same frame, pictures and videos went viral on social media. Fans remembered their iconic film “Jab We Met”, which was released in 2007.

Shahid and Kareena shippers ariseeeeeeeee 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/kQZrN3D4xm — BEING JOYCEE 😈💫 (@joana57992281) December 19, 2024

The film tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon. While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

The Bollywood diva also turned cheerleader for her younger son Jeh as he was seen dancing on the stage in an elephant costume.

Talking about their upcoming work, Kareena was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, where she stars alongside names such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s yet-untitled action thriller, which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has been locked for December 5, next year.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Sajid Nadiadwala, head honcho of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, took to X to share that the filming journey begins on January 6, 2025 and will release in December the same year.

“#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025 Film releasing on 5th December 2025 @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala,” the tweet on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment read.

Earlier this week, Shahid revealed that he has started prepping to play an “edgy and nasty” gangster from the 1990s.

Shahid reportedly is all set to play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.