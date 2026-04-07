Karimanagar man killed his twin daughters over desire for a son: Police

The obsession for a male child was also mirrored by the accused's parents, Ashok and Lavanya, and his brother Rakesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2026 5:45 pm IST
Karimanagar man kills 4-year-old twin daughters over desire for son
Karimanagar man kills 4-year-old twin daughters over desire for son

Hyderabad: A man, who was accused of drowning his four-year-old twin daughters in a well in Karimnagar Rural’s Jubilee Nagar, was arrested on Monday, April 6, along with his parents and brother.

Holding a press conference, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam stated that the accused, 28-year-old Kachu Srisailam, was prejudiced towards a male child and had pressured his wife to go through an abortion after scanning tests revealed that she was pregnant with the girl twins.

The obsession for a male child was also mirrored by his parents, Ashok and Lavanya, and his brother Rakesh. All four of them had allegedly conspired to kill the children.

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On Friday, April 3, the accused had taken the twins, Geethamshi and Geethanvika, to an agricultural field. There, he pushed both his daughters into a well and while one of them drowned instantly, the other started struggling.

Seeing this, Srisailam jumped into the well and drowned the other daughter himself. When locals approached the well, the accused started pretending as if the incident was an accident and he had jumped in to save the girls.

However, the villagers got suspicious and thrashed him before the police intervened and dispersed the crowd. The accused then fled the place and went into hiding with the other three in Gopalpur village.

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Based on credible information, Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector A Niranjan Reddy apprehended the four accused on Sunday.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th April 2026 5:45 pm IST

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