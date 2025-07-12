Karimnagar medical dealer held for selling counterfeit tablets

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana, arrested R Venu Gopal, Managing Partner-cum-Competent Person of Venu Medical Agencies, located in Sai Nagar, Doctors Street, Karimnagar, for dealing with Spurious (Counterfeit) drugs on Friday, July 11.

The dealer was arrested in connection with the seizure of Spurious (Counterfeit) Drug, ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg), falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories, said DG DCA Shahnawaz Qasim.

He was produced before the First Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Karimnagar, and the court ordered judicial remand for the accused, until July 23, following which the accused was sent to the District Prison, Karimnagar.

The Director General, Drugs Control Administration, reiterated his instructions to the officers of the DCA to ensure zero tolerance towards dealers, medical shops, and pharmacies found involved in the distribution or sale of spurious or counterfeit drugs. Stringent legal action shall mandatorily be initiated against all such offenders, ensuring that they are brought to justice as per law.