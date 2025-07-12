Hyderabad: Newborn baby found abandoned in Ramanthapur

Hyderabad: A newborn baby boy was abandoned on the side of the road near Viveknagar, Ramanthapur, under the jurisdiction of Uppal police station limits in Hyderabad. The baby, who seemed to be just minutes to hours old, was found crying by the locals.

After seeing the baby, residents immediately called the 108 emergency services. The medical team came to the spot, administered first aid, and shifted the baby to Niloufer Hospital for treatment with the help of the police, reported ABN.

The health condition of the baby is stable, according to doctors. Police have filed a case and are probing as to who left the child there.