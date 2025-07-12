Several areas to see power cuts in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city will experience routine power cuts in various localities on Saturday, July 12, as maintenance activities and repairs are being undertaken across a number of substations. Electricity supply will be cut off at different localities at various hours during the day.

In Banjara Hills and surrounding areas, power will be disconnected between 10 am and 1 pm under feeders like Shilparamam, Knockground, Yousufguda Police Battalion, and APICC-1 and 2. There is another round of disconnections from 2 pm to 5 pm in Madhapur, Shilpa Valley, and Annapurna Studio areas.

In Greenlands, SR Nagar IAS Quarters, power cuts will be witnessed between 10 am to 1 pm, whereas in Hyderabad’s BS Makta, electricity will be disrupted between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Power cuts near Hyderabad’s Shadan College, Azamabad

Power cuts will be faced by areas of Amberpet, Shadan College, and Azamabad Division between 10 am and 1 pm, whereas areas of Playground and ZP Office will undergo disruptions from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Ramanthapur will experience outages in Doordarshan Quarters and Vishal Building between 10 am and 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 5 pm in Gokhalenagar localities.

Kushaiguda, Boddupal and other areas to be affected

Power cuts will also be interrupted in portions of Kushaiguda, Boduppal, Gautamnagar, Vasantapuri, Kompally, Hydernagar, and Miyapur, for times between 9 am and 5:30 pm, depending on the location and feeder.

Citizens have been requested to plan accordingly and cooperate within the specified maintenance duration.