Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay takes charge as MoS Home

Kumar took charge in the presence of a Hampi mutt seer Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharati Swamiji and fellow minister Nityanand Rai, the BJP said in a press release.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th June 2024 1:02 pm IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar taking charge as MoS Home.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP on Thursday, June 13, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) Home at North Block, Secretariat Building in New Delhi.

Along with Kumar, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was chosen as the cabinet minister for Coal and Mines ministry, taking the state’s representation in the Narendra Modi-led NDA cabinet to 2.

He won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which marks his second consecutive win from the seat.

He secured 5,85,116 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Velchala Rajendar Rao of the Congress, who got 3,59,907 votes. Kumar won by a margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

This is the second time that an individual from Telangana served a position in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). G Kishan Reddy had served as the MoS Home between 2019-2021.

