Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay takes charge as MoS Home

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP on Thursday, June 13, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) Home at North Block, Secretariat Building in New Delhi.

Kumar took charge in the presence of a Hampi mutt seer Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharati Swamiji and fellow minister Nityanand Rai, the BJP said in a press release.

Took charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Home affairs in presence of Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamiji and Hon’ble Minister Shri @nityanandraibjp ji.



Under the able guidance of Hon’ble PM… pic.twitter.com/8CrSm0fNeF — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 13, 2024

Along with Kumar, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was chosen as the cabinet minister for Coal and Mines ministry, taking the state’s representation in the Narendra Modi-led NDA cabinet to 2.

He won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which marks his second consecutive win from the seat.

He secured 5,85,116 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Velchala Rajendar Rao of the Congress, who got 3,59,907 votes. Kumar won by a margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

This is the second time that an individual from Telangana served a position in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). G Kishan Reddy had served as the MoS Home between 2019-2021.