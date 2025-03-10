Karimnagar MP questions police action on fans after Champions Trophy win

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for Home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Karimnagar MP on Sunday, March 9, questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the police lathi charge against fans celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win.

Kumar sought an explanation from Reddy regarding the police action in Karimnagar where people walking with Indian flags were asked to vacate the streets. “How does celebrating India’s victory become a “communal issue”?” he questioned.

After team India secured a thumping victory against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, fans took to the streets in various parts of Hyderabad and Karimnagar to celebrate the win.

However, the celebrations in Karimnagar and certain parts of Hyderabad were met with police lathis.

Accusing the Congress government of high-handedness, the Karimnagar MP questioned the Telangana director general of police (DGP) over why the police created “law and order problems” in the constituency.

