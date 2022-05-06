Karine Jean-Pierre: USA appoints 1st black, gay press secretary

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed Karine Jean-Pierre as the new press secretary of the White House. Jean-Pierre will be the first black and gay official to hold the position.

The 44-year-old Jean-Pierre had previously served as principal deputy press secretary since Biden assumed the office. Next week, she will replace the 43-year-old Jen Psaky, who currently holds the position.

Psaky will be now be heading to MSNBC, reported BBC news. The out going press secretary took to Twitter to congratulate, Jean-Pierre and said, “I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium.”

Jean-Pierre, was previously an analyst at MSNBC, is expected to bring more than two decades of experience in Democratic politics to the office.

Jean-Pierre is the latest addition to host of women appointed as officials and judges in the Biden administration. Women holding key positions in the current administration include Vice-President Kamala Harris, incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Domestic Policy Council chair Susan Rice, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield among other officials.

Press secretaries are entrusted with conducting daily news briefings with White House reporters, which makes the role a prestigious one.