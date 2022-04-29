Karisma Kapoor getting married again? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is an active social media user, keeps treating her fans with amazing Instagram posts and interacts with them on her photo-sharing platform. Recently, she conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her Insta during which the actress responded to a range of questions that were thrown at her by her fans.

While several fans asked her fun questions, one curious social media user popped up a marriage question. Karisma Kapoor was asked, “Will you marry again?” To this she replied, “Depends.”

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor was previously married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. The duo had tied the knot in 2003. They have two kids daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. The couple decided to part ways in 2014 and their divorce with mutual consent was finalised in 2016. The kids stay with Karisma in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Karisma is currently shooting for an OTT crime thriller titled ‘Brown’ helmed by Abhinay Deo. Some of her best movies include –‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Judwaa’ among others.