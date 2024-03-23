Karisma Kapoor reveals her REAL name, it’s not Karishma!

Mumbai: In a surprising revelation that has left fans and fellow actors equally shocked, Karisma Kapoor recently set the record straight about her name. The iconic Bollywood actress, known for her stellar performances and timeless beauty, has been silently enduring a mispronunciation all these years.

Karisma Kapoor’s Real Pronunciation

During a candid roundtable discussion recently, Karisma Kapoor dropped this delightful bombshell. When asked about the correct way to pronounce her name, she replied, ‘Karizzma,’ the “zz” sound, close to the word “charisma.”

Reacting with surprise, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Mujhe toh aaj hi pata chala (I had no idea),” and Sara Ali Khan said, “But you never corrected anybody ever!” Karisma replied, “Because now it’s been forever, call me what you like,” and Sara retorted, “But we just found out your name, that’s strange.”

Karisma Kapoor’s new project, Murder Mubarak co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Verma. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Additionally, Karisma will next be seen in an upcoming series ‘Brown’ helmed by Abhinay Deo of ‘Delhi Belly’ fame.