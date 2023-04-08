Karisma Kapoor shares selfie with Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor attended the Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan’ launch at Kings Palace last night. Scores of people reached the spot to get the glimpse of Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress. Various social media users who were present during the event shared the videos and photographs of the actress.

Karisma Kapoor and the organisers of the event shared the video of the grand opening of ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. In the video Karisma Kapoor is seen taking pictures with her Hyderabadi fans. She is also seen holding the mic and addressing her fans during the event.

Netizens are praising the beauty of Karisma Kapoor and some want to see her on big screen again. The post which share her photograhs and videos are flooded with comments.

