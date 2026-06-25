As Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 51st birthday, fans are once again looking back at her remarkable journey from a teenage debutante to one of the biggest stars of the 1990s.

With blockbuster films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, and Biwi No. 1, Karisma ruled the silver screen and became one of the highest-paid actresses of her era. Even after taking a break from films, she successfully reinvented herself through television, endorsements and OTT projects, ensuring her popularity remained intact across generations.

Over the years, her successful career has translated into impressive wealth and a luxurious lifestyle. So, on her special day, let’s take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s financial kingdom, including her net worth, earnings, lavish homes, luxury cars and more.

Karisma Kapoor Net Worth 2026

According to multiple media reports, Karisma Kapoor’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 120 crore. Her fortune comes from a combination of acting, brand endorsements, television appearances, real estate investments and other business ventures. Reports also suggest that she received a settlement worth around Rs 70 crore following her divorce in 2016.

Her Earnings

Although Karisma is no longer active in films full-time, she continues to earn through endorsements, appearances and rental income. Reports claim that she earns approximately Rs 5.5 lakh per month from renting out a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West area.

At the peak of her Bollywood career, Karisma was among the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She reportedly charged between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 70 lakh per film and earned around Rs 1 crore for the 1999 blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The actress is also a popular choice for brand endorsements and is said to charge anywhere between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore per campaign, depending on the brand and project requirements.

Karisma Kapoor’s Luxurious Home

Karisma currently lives in a lavish apartment in the Rose Queen building in Khar West, Mumbai. The elegant residence is known for its sophisticated interiors, warm wooden elements, stylish décor and spacious balconies. The actress reportedly moved into the property to stay closer to her family members.

Karisma Kapoor’s Luxury Car Collection

The Bollywood star also owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Her garage reportedly includes several premium German and British cars, reflecting her taste for luxury and comfort.

Some of the cars linked to Karisma Kapoor include:

Mercedes GLE 450 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Audi Q7

BMW 7 Series

A Lasting Legacy

From ruling the box office in the 1990s to building an impressive financial empire, Karisma Kapoor continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most successful and admired actresses. Her wealth, lifestyle and enduring popularity are a testament to a career that has stood the test of time.

(The above figures and details are based on various media reports and have not been independently verified.)