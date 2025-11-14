‘Karma hits back’ says Kavitha after BRS’s defeat in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: After Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election, former MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, on Friday, November 14, shared a cryptic message that read, “Karma hits back.”

Karma hits back !!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 14, 2025

Kavitha was suspended from the pink party on September 2 this year for “anti-party activities” after she accused her cousin, MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao of orchestrating a plot to ‘frame’ her father and former chief minister KCR in the PC Ghose commission of inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

She also named party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure MD Krishna Reddy, for playing important roles in the alleged irregularities and putting the blame on the BRS supremo.

Soon after her suspension, Kavitha announced her resignation from both BRS’s primary membership and her position as MLC.

Addressing a press conference on November 9, Kavitha expressed her dismay at her suspension and said “After serving two decades in the BRS, I was unjustly dismissed without even being given a show-cause notice, without a single explanation. If KCR calls me back, I will respond. However, my political engagement has ceased. I no longer have political ties with the BRS.”

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.