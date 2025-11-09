Unjust removal, felt betrayed: Kavitha calls her BRS expulsion undemocratic

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed her dismay and called her dismissal from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) “undemocratic,” stating that she was denied a formal show cause notice.

“After serving two decades in the BRS, I was unjustly dismissed without even being given a show-cause notice, without a single explanation. If KCR calls me back, I will respond. However, my political engagement has ceased. I no longer have political ties with the BRS,” she expressed in a press conference on Sunday, November 9.

On September 1, Kavitha accused her cousin, MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao of orchestrating a plot to ‘frame’ her father and former chief minister KCR in the PC Ghose commission of inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. She also named party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure MD Krishna Reddy, for playing important roles in the alleged irregularities and putting the blame on the BRS supremo.

Her accusation created ripples inside the party, and the following day, she was suspended for “anti-party activities.”

Soon after, she announced her resignation from both BRS’s primary membership and her position as MLC.

Continuing her attacks on Harish Rao, the 47-year-old former Nizamabad MP, alleged that the cost of constructing the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital was raised from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, and that the contract was awarded to a benami company linked to the Siddipet MLA.

She further accused the BRS of sidelining her contributions even during her tenure as an MLC. “Even as the chief minister’s daughter, it took me a year to get the simplest work done. Despite facing restrictions, I still brought several issues to KCR’s attention,” she claimed.

She also slammed the ruling Congress government for failing the farmers of Telangana by delaying paddy procurement.

According to her, the state produced 13 lakh metric tonnes, but only 17,000 metric tonnes were purchased. “Out of the 1,306 procurement centers promised by the Congress government, only 630 have been opened,” she said, adding, “Farmers are forced to sell their produce at lower rates, which is a huge loss.”

On Cyclone Montha, which wreaked havoc in the state, she stated that victims are yet to receive the compensation as promised by CM Revanth Reddy.

Concluding her speech, Kavitha said both BRS and Congress are “busy with the Jubilee Hills by election,” and asserted that Telangana Jagruthi is committed to the welfare of the state.