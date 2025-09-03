After suspension, Kavitha resigns from MLC post, addresses ‘brother’ KTR

Hyderabad: A day after the BRS party suspended her, K Kavitha announced her resignation from both the primary membership of the party and her position as MLC.

She alleged that some leaders within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) deliberately carried out a smear campaign against her.

Referring to former minister Harish Rao and former MP Santosh, she made these remarks while addressing the media after being suspended from the party.

Kavitha questions ‘anti-party activities’ accusation

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Hyderabad, she questioned whether her actions could be considered anti-party activities.

Also Read BRS suspends Kavitha after she accuses Harish Rao of plotting against KCR

Referring to the arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, she recalled that after facing “fabricated” cases and spending five and a half months in Tihar Jail, she returned on November 23 last year and undertook various public programs.

She mentioned conducting a postcard campaign demanding Rs 2,500 financial aid for women, raising issues of gurukulas and BC reservations, and organising round-table meetings on problems faced by submerged villages near Banakacharla and Bhadrachalam.

She further said she had supported land evacuees in the chief minister’s own district and held meetings with party workers in 47 constituencies, addressing many public issues with the party’s pink scarf.

“Are all these called anti-party activities?” Kavitha asked, urging senior party leaders to reconsider their stance.

Kavitha targets Harish Rao, Santosh once again

Kavitha said that when she raised BC-related issues against Congress, some spread propaganda that it was against the party.

“I said I was committed to social Telangana. What is wrong with that? My father, KCR, taught me from childhood. Inspired by him, I spoke of Samajika (social) Telangana. He promised to give three acres of land to Dalits and fulfilled it. He tried to protect every community. Isn’t this social Telangana? Did I say anything wrong? Does the party not need social Telangana? Is geographical Telangana enough? Will Telangana become golden only if there is gold in Harish Rao and Santosh’s houses?” she asked, alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram project by Harish Rao and Santosh.

Appeal to KTR

Kavitha emotionally appealed to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, saying: “Ramanna… I am pleading with you. As a sister, as a woman MLC, I had previously said in a Telangana Bhavan press meet that conspiracies were happening against me. You are the working president. Did you not think to call me and ask what was happening? If I get justice only when I hold a press conference, then when ordinary women workers face injustice in the party, will you respond? I doubt it.”