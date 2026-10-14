Karnataka: 108 ambulance strike withdrawn, staff awaits action

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s 108 ambulance employees have withdrawn their proposed strike after a meeting with senior Health Department officials ended with assurances that most of their demands would be considered and fulfilled in stages.

The meeting was held at Vikas Soudha under the leadership of Health Department Principal Secretary Ritwik Pandey. Representatives of the Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha Employees’ Union were asked to continue providing emergency services and avoid a strike that could affect people dependent on ambulances.

Officials reportedly assured the union that its demands would be discussed with Health Minister U.T. Khader after his return to Bengaluru. Following the meeting, the union decided to call off the proposed agitation.

‘Assured that demands would be addressed’

Paramashiva, the union’s vice-president, said employees had participated in several rounds of discussions with officials earlier, but the latest meeting offered fresh hope of a settlement.

“We were assured that our demands would be addressed and were requested to continue serving the public instead of going on strike. The minister is not in Bengaluru at present, and officials have promised to discuss the matter with him after he returns,” he said.

He added that the government could end its agreement with GVK if it believed a change in the service arrangement was necessary. According to Paramashiva, employees were willing to continue working without salaries until a new tender was finalised.

The union has been pressing for an annual revision of salaries and Rs 50 lakh compensation for the families of employees who lose their lives in accidents. It has also demanded adequate ambulance arrangements for three shifts and a uniform salary structure instead of the existing zone-based system.

The withdrawal of the strike has reduced the immediate threat of disruption to the state’s emergency ambulance service. However, employees are still awaiting concrete decisions on their demands. The next course of action will depend on the outcome of consultations between the Health Department and the minister, as well as the government’s response to the union’s proposals.