Karnataka: 2 held for rape of Israeli tourist, homestay owner

The Karnataka Police arrested two people in connection with the assault and gang-rape of two women – a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner near Sanapur Lake in Gangavati. The arrests came following swift police action on late Saturday, March 8.

‘The accused have a history of violent behavior’, says SP

During a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram L. Arasiddi stated that the two accused, identified as Mallesh alias Handimalla, 22, and Chetan Sai, 21, both residents of Koppal district’s Gangavathi city, were arrested after forming a three police team who launched a statewide manhunt to nab the culprits.

“The special police team successfully tracked down the whereabouts of the culprits and raided the location where they were arrested. However, the third suspect remains at large, and teams have been deployed to apprehend him,” Arasiddi said.

The senior police official added that the offenders were intoxicated during the crime and they had a history of violent behavior. The accused will be further interrogated and produced in the court. All procedures will be followed. If required, we will again take them for police custody,” the SP said.

“Regarding victims, they have been subjected to medical examination. Necessary treatment has been given to them,” SP added.

Details of the incident

The two victims, a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay owner, were gang-raped by three men in Koppal, Karnataka, on Thursday night, March 6. The assault reportedly transpired while the victims were stargazing near a canal.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. The women were accompanied by three other travelers, including a man from the United States and two others from Maharashtra and Odisha.

The accused persons, who arrived on a motorcycle, initially asked for directions to a petrol station and then demanded Rs 100 from the Israeli woman. When the group refused, an argument ensued, leading to a violent confrontation.

Subsequently, the attackers pushed the three male travelers into the canal before targeting the women. After committing the crime, the perpetrators fled on their motorcycle.

A case was registered at the Gangavathi rural police station under sections 309(6) (theft or extortion), 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause death or grievous hurt), 64 (rape), 70(1) (gang-rape), 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Most heinous act, says CM Siddaramaiah

Describing the gang rape of an Israeli tourist and a local homestay owner as a heinous act, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress-led Karnataka government is committed to ensuring the safety of tourists.

The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime.



As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 8, 2025

BJP’s Vijayendra slams Karnataka govt

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra flayed ongress-led state government over the rape incident accusing them of failing to maintain law and order, alleging that criminals are now acting with impunity.

“It is deeply disturbing to hear about the horrific rape of two women, a foreign national and a homestay owner reportedly from Koppal district, near the Tungabhadra canal. Criminals now act with impunity, unafraid of consequences, even in the immediate aftermath of Hampi Utsava, a festival that honors the grand legacy of the Vijayanagara Empire. The stark contrast between the state’s glorious past and its present lawlessness is truly disheartening,” he wrote on X.