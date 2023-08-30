Karnataka: 2 hotel owners arrested for serving beef instead of mutton

The arrested persons have been identified as Latif, the owner of Everest Hotel, and Shivaraj, the owner of Bengaluru Hotel.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 5:36 pm IST
Representative Image

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two hotel owners in Chikkamagaluru district for allegedly serving beef to customers at their hotels instead of mutton.

The alleged incident took place under the limits of Chikkamagaluru City police station.

Both Everest and Bengaluru are popular hotels in Chikkamagaluru City. It is alleged both the hotels served various dishes of beef claiming them to be mutton dishes.

The police had conducted raids after receiving complaints in this regard.

In another case, the police seized 20 kg of beef stored illegally at the Nyamat Hotel in Chikkamagaluru. The police raided the hotel after receiving a tip-off and arrested the hotel owner Irshad Ahmad.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
