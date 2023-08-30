Karnataka: 2 hotel owners arrested for serving beef instead of mutton

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two hotel owners in Chikkamagaluru district for allegedly serving beef to customers at their hotels instead of mutton.

The alleged incident took place under the limits of Chikkamagaluru City police station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Latif, the owner of Everest Hotel, and Shivaraj, the owner of Bengaluru Hotel.

Both Everest and Bengaluru are popular hotels in Chikkamagaluru City. It is alleged both the hotels served various dishes of beef claiming them to be mutton dishes.

The police had conducted raids after receiving complaints in this regard.

In another case, the police seized 20 kg of beef stored illegally at the Nyamat Hotel in Chikkamagaluru. The police raided the hotel after receiving a tip-off and arrested the hotel owner Irshad Ahmad.