Karnataka: 27-yr-old murders 18-yr-old wife with machete hours after wedding

With the wedding vows still fresh, the newlywed’s house turned into a crime scene when a 27-year-old man murdered his 19-year-old bride using a machete on Wednesday, August 7, in Kolar district of Karnataka. The accused has been identified as Naveen.

According to reports, the couple got married in Chambarasabahalli village in Kolar Gold Fields around 6 pm on Wednesday. After the ceremony, they mingled with relatives at the marriage hall before heading to the groom’s uncle’s house.

A few minutes later, Naveen and Likitha went into a room and closed the door behind them. During their reported argument, relatives looked through a window and saw Naveen attacking Likitha with a machete. They managed to break open the door and found Likitha lying in a pool of blood.

The relatives immediately rushed the duo to the hospital. Upon arrival, the victim was declared dead. Naveen, who sustained injuries during the altercation, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police registered a case and further investigation is underway.