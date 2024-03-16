Karnataka: 4,710 FIRs filed in 6 months against election fraudulent activities

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena- IANS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena on Saturday said that they have filed 4,710 FIRs in the last 6 months across the state against election fraudulent activities.

“Between August 1, 2023, to March 14, 2024 — Rs 531.51 crore worth of liquor, drugs, gold (24.47 kgs), silver and other items have been seized. Around 190 FIRs on cash seizure; 3,328 FIRs on liquor; 42 cases (precious metals); 1,130 cases (drugs); one case on freebies and 19 other FIRs were registered,” CEO told media persons.

He said that the Excise Department has registered 28,485 cases for violation of excise laws.

“The enforcement teams include Flying Squads with 2,357 personnel, Static Surveillance Teams (2,669), Video Surveillance Teams (647), Accounting Teams (258) and Video Viewing Teams (257),” he said.

He said that as of March 16, there are 5.42 crore electors in Karnataka. Presently, the male voters are 2.71 crore and female voters are 2.70 crore. The voters in the 18 to 19 years age group are 11.24 lakh. There are 4,933 third-gender voters.

“Bengaluru North Parliamentary seat has the highest electors (31.74 lakh). The lowest electors (15.72 lakh) are in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat,” the CEO said.

