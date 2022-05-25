Karnataka AAP dares BJP to take action against corrupt ministers

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has challenged the BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with what Bhagwant Mann did in Punjab.

AAP State Convener, Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health Minister Vijay Sangla and ordered an investigation, after he came to know that he is taking bribe through commissions. Mann sacked the Minister before the opposition and the media asked for it.”

He charged that most of the ministers in Karnataka have been accused of corruption but no action has been taken despite the people asking for it.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly fighting corruption. The AAP has filed several complaints against 40 per cent commission charge against the ruling BJP,” he said.

“We are constantly staging protests, uncovering corruption. But this deaf BJP government does not have the courage to take action against the Ministers,” he charged.

“There are serious allegations against Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and others. The contractors have accused these ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission on every project. The religious seers have also alleged that 30 per cent commission has to be given to get the grant for religious mutts. All the tainted ministers should be sacked soon,” he said.

“Health Minister Sudhakar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment,” retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.

He also said that the AAP has repeatedly demanded for the resignation of Minister Munirathna over alleged irregularities regarding Rs 118.26 crore scam as proved by Lokayukta investigation.

“Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s name is repeatedly heard in PSI and Assistant Professor’s recruitment scam. Minister Byrathi Basavaraju is accused of grabbing land.”

The questionshave also been raised against Minister V. Somanna’s disproportionate income. Minister R. Ashok is also allegedly involved in illegalities.

There is a video evidence for Minister Shashikala Jolle allegedly raising Rs 27 crore illegally, in egg purchases.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani is accused of obtaining crop loans in the name of thousands of farmers, the AAP leader said.

“Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil is allegedly involved in trafficking of fertilizer in other states. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action despite serious allegations against many ministers.” he said.

Former KAS officer and AAP leader K. Mathai said, “the whole system of the state is corrupt and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy in protecting the same.”