Karnataka: Accused of bribery, BJP MLA held after court rejects bail

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th March 2023 8:01 pm IST
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested on Monday after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a court. He is the prime accused of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

According to reports, the Lokayukta moved the court to cancel his bail alleging the MLA was not co-operating in the investigation.

Earlier this month, the Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office. Virupakashappa resigned as the chairperson of KSDL following his son’s arrest.

The high court granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition and directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the case within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The high court also directed Virupakshappa not to tamper with the evidence while on bail.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge)

Tags
