Karnataka: After Shivamogga, Muslim traders banned at another Hindu fair

Posters calling for a ban on Muslim traders during another Hindu fair have been spotted in Karnataka, this time in the Chikkmanglur district of the state.

Amidst rising communal tensions, another set of banners calling for the economic boycott of Muslims during a 12-day religious fest was put up in Aldur village of the district.

The first such incident of its kind took place in Shivamogga, which has witnessed a large number of anti-Muslim atrocities in the last few months.

The organizing committee of the Kote Marikamba Jatra (a festival held in Shivamogga) was forced to prevent Muslims from setting up stalls for the festival.

The organising committee for the five-day festival which began on March 22 succumbed to the pressure of Hindutva leaders and groups.

It is reported that the committee was forced to allot the tender to a Hindutva group as the leaders of BJP, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had demanded that no Muslim be allowed to set up shops during the festival.

Kodagu also witnessed similar incidents where Hindutva goons forced Muslim vendors to shut down fruit and juice stalls set up on the premises of the venue where a state-level agricultural programme was scheduled to take place.

More recently, right-wing organisations harassed and attacked Muslim meat shop owners demanding that they sell non-halal meat.

A butcher was beaten up by Bajrang dal members in the Shivamogga district for not selling non-halal meat and threatened him with eviction over the same.