Karnataka: AIMIM permitted to observe Tipu Sultan Jayanti at Eidgah Maidan

Bengaluru: Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been granted permission to observe Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in December at the Eidgah Grounds in Karnataka’s Hubballi city.

The Eidgah Maidan has been at the center of a massive controversy in August after right-wing leaders demanded Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated at the grounds.

The AIMIM and a few other organisations had approached the municipal corporation seeking permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the Eidgah Maidan.

Their request has however been challenged by right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sena which submitted a request to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti there.

Eidgah Maidan row

The Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be held at the grounds which resulted in a huge backlash from Muslim groups.

A local Muslim organisation had contested the civic body’s move to allow celebrations there, saying the Municipal Commissioner was “trying to convert the place of worship”.

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the Karnataka High Court and as such Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were held at the Eidgah Maidan.