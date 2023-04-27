Karnataka: AIMIM suspends Gulbarga prez for ‘anti-party activities’

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) suspended its Gulbarga district president Abdul Raheem alias Mirchi Seth for alleged anti party activities.

Abdul Raheem, who worked with the AIMIM for quite a long time had rebelled against the party after denial of a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka state polls, and is independently contesting from Gulbarga (North) seat in the ensuring assembly elections.

Following his decision the party suspended him from the primary membership of the AIMIM.

In a tweet, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin stated “I would like to announce that Abdul Raheem alias Mirchi Seth AIMIM President Gulbarga has been suspended from AIMIM party responsibilities/assignments with immediate effect. Any actions of his have no approval from AIMIM.”

The AIMIM, led by its national president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is also planning to field candidates in about 25 constituencies and is eyeing an electoral alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

State unit chief Ghani earlier this month told PTI that said the AIMIM is in talks with the JD(S) headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda for an alliance but the latter is yet to respond to the offer. He said the party would contest in about 25 segments in the state.