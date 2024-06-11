Karnataka: Ambulance driver carrying critically-ill baby assaulted

An ambulance driver who was driving a critically ill five-month-old baby to the hospital was assaulted by three young men after the former overtook their SUV. Three people have been arrested.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The driver, John Mathew, was heading towards Vani Vilas Hospital from Tumkuru with the baby on oxygen support. According to police, the ambulance brushed aside the SUV while overtaking it.

The SUV occupants – identified as Yuvaraj Singh, Manjunath, and Lateesh – started honking till both vehicles reached the Neelamgala toll gate.

Upon slowing down, the three men came out of their vehicle and allegedly abused and assaulted Mathew, even as the parents of the infant pleaded to let them go.

But the men continued to assault and created a ruckus in the middle of the road.

On information, a patrolling police car reached the spot, calmed the situation, and the ambulance was later allowed to go.

Mathew registered a complaint at the Nelamangala Rural police station. Based on the details, the three men were finally arrested. They were found to be drunk and have been charged with drunk driving, assault and public nuisance.