Karnataka asks gram panchayats to set up PRC help centres

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed all gram panchayats across the state to establish dedicated Help and Facilitation Centres to assist citizens in applying for the newly introduced Permanent Resident Certificate.

According to an order issued by the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissionerate under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, each centre must be equipped with essential infrastructure, including computers, internet connectivity, printers and scanners, to enable seamless submission of applications. The centres should also provide adequate seating and other basic amenities for applicants.

The government has instructed gram panchayats to prominently display the Panchamitra Helpline number (8277506000) at the facilitation counters so that citizens can seek assistance whenever required.

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The Help and Facilitation Centres will be managed by the Data Entry Operator working in the respective gram panchayat, while the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) will oversee the overall functioning of the centres and ensure smooth delivery of services.

The order further directs Chief Executive Officers of all Zilla Panchayats to personally monitor the establishment of these centres and ensure that the necessary arrangements are made without delay.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying the application process for Permanent Resident Certificates by providing residents with easy access to digital infrastructure and assistance at the village level, reducing the need to visit multiple government offices.