Karnataka Assembly passes hate speech bill amid strong opposition

Belagavi: Amid strong opposition, the Karnataka Assembly, on Thursday, passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, the first such law in the country.

The Bill has a provision for a jail term up to seven years and a fine upto Rs 1 lakh.

The bill, cleared by the cabinet on December 4, was presented in the House by Home Minister G Parameshwara on December 10.

The Minister said the provision for 10 years jail term in the event of repeated offence has been reduced to seven years.

According to the bill, any expression, which is made, published or circulated in words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

During the discussion, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said coastal Karnataka is “burning” due to hate speech and hate crime.

BJP MLAs from the region raised objection to this and then trooped in to the well of the house. Other BJP legislators followed them.

Amid the din, the bill was passed by the Assembly.