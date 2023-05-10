Karnataka Assembly polls: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

Several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers, after "rumours" that officials were "changing" the EVMs and VVPATs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th May 2023 3:46 pm IST

Bengaluru: Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said.

At Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers, after “rumours” that the officials were “changing” the EVMs and VVPATs.

Also Read
‘Not worried..’, says Sudha Murthy on Karnataka communal politics

In Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden. They went on a rampage in which a few women who were standing in queue to vote sustained injuries, the sources said.

MS Education Academy

At Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, some Congress and the BJP workers came to blows.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th May 2023 3:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button