Karnataka begins Gruha Jyothi beneficiary verification

Bengaluru: In a bid to plug irregularities in its flagship guarantee schemes and ensure that benefits reach only eligible households, the Karnataka government has launched a statewide verification drive for beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. The door-to-door verification exercise will begin on July 1 and will be carried out by personnel of all Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs).

The Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the Congress government’s flagship welfare programmes, provides eligible domestic consumers with up to 200 units of free electricity every month. As part of the re-verification process, ESCOM officials and meter readers will visit beneficiaries’ residences to verify their identity and eligibility.

Officials will collect updated information, verify documents and complete the beneficiary verification process through a mobile application and a declaration form. The exercise is aimed at identifying ineligible beneficiaries and ensuring that the subsidy reaches only genuine consumers.

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During the house-to-house visits, beneficiaries have been asked to produce essential documents, including an Aadhaar card, a recent passport-size photograph, Voter ID card, PAN card, ration card and caste certificate. Tenants availing the scheme have also been asked to furnish a valid rental agreement, wherever applicable.

The Energy Department has clarified that physical verification by authorised meter readers is the only approved method for completing the process. Consumers have therefore been urged to cooperate with ESCOM personnel and provide all the required documents during the verification.

The verification drive will be undertaken across the jurisdictions of all five ESCOMs in the state—BESCOM, HESCOM, MESCOM, GESCOM and CESC.

The government reiterated that the Gruha Jyothi scheme is exclusively meant for domestic electricity consumers and does not apply to commercial establishments or shops. Only residents of Karnataka are eligible to avail the benefit, while tenants living in rented houses can also receive free electricity under the scheme, subject to eligibility conditions.

Officials also reminded consumers that only one electricity connection linked to a single Aadhaar number is eligible for the subsidy. The verification exercise is expected to strengthen transparency, eliminate misuse of the scheme and ensure that government assistance reaches deserving beneficiaries.