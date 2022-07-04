Karnataka: Bellary observes bandh against Udaipur murder

Ballary: The Bellary district of Karnataka is observing a bandh on Monday in protest against the barbaric and gruesome beheading of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Tight security is in place in the sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas of the district to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the bandh.

BJP leaders and Hindu activists took out a bike rally for across the city from Kanakadurgamma temple. The bikes were decked with saffron flags and slogans were raised against the Killing of Kanhaiya Lal.

The protesters burnt tyres on Talur Road, raising slogans against Pakistan. Business establishments, shops, theatres, hotels and petrol pumps are closed due to bandh.

In Kaul Bazar and Radio Park areas, the protesters forcefully closed down business establishments. Private schools and colleges have already announced holidays in view of the bandh call.

Ballary BJP MLA Somashekara Reddy demanded capital punishment for the killers of Kanhaiya Lal. “These acts are not tolerated by the Muslim community also. No one has the right to kill another person. Who gave them rights to end another life?” Somshekhar Reddy questioned.

Massive protests are being organised condemning the incident of the beheading of the Hindu tailor for supporting Nupur Sharma in Karnataka. Shri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has challenged that he will launch a campaign supporting Nupur Sharma’s remarks and dared fundamental elements to take action against him.

He also said that lakhs of people would start the online campaign, “I am Nupur Sharma”.

On the other hand, protesters while condemning the incident, clashed with police at many places. They have also had heated arguments with traders who refused to observe bandh. The police department has taken up all precautions to ensure peace, law and order in the state.

