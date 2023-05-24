Karnataka: BJP, Bajrang Dal workers attacked with swords

It is alleged that the attackers belonged to the Congress.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 6:54 pm IST

Dakshina Kannada: A group of miscreants attacked a BJP worker and a Bajrang Dal activist with swords in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The two injured persons have been identified as Mahendra, local convenor of Bajrang Dal, and Prashath Naik, a BJP worker. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Puttur.

According to the police, the incident took place near Mani in Bantwal taluk. It is suspected that the attack was a fallout of BJP’s celebrations that followed the announcement of Assembly election results in the region. The BJP won six out of the eight seats in Dakshina Kannada district.

MS Education Academy

It is alleged that the attackers belonged to the Congress.

The police said the attackers came in an Omni vehicle which they rammed into a two-wheeler on which the victims were riding. As they fell down, the attackers assaulted them with swords. Mahendra and Prashanth have suffered injuries on their head and leg.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was carried out by a few residents of Mangaluru, namely Rakesh, Mani Manjunath and Mahalinga. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 6:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button