Karnataka BJP bans cameras in govt offices, withdraws after backlash

Bengaluru: A day after drawing flak from all corners for imposing a ban on taking photos and videos in government offices, the ruling BJP government on Saturday withdrew the prohibition order. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that the ban order was made without his knowledge.

“The ban on the photos/videos in government offices has not come to my knowledge. There is no question of hiding anything. Let others say whatever they want. Our government is functioning transparently,” Bommai reacted on Saturday when asked about the reversal of the order.

Also Read BJP parliamentary board meeting to pick Vice Presidential candidate

The government had on Friday announced the ban on taking photo, videos in government offices following the submission made by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

“It was a long pending demand from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. They also have a point here. The woman employee’s photos and videos were put on social media for propaganda which is a concern. However, there is no compromise on transparency. The rules and regulations which were followed earlier will be intact,” the CM said.

The Deputy Secretary of Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR), Anand K. released the withdrawal order in the wee hours of Saturday.

The prohibition order was announced on Friday inviting wrath from all sections of the society. The ruling BJP also faced trolling on social media. The posts ridiculed the decision and condemned ruling BJP for encouraging the government employees who are already mired in corruption, red tapism.

The order mentioned that the President of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association had brought to notice that private persons who make videos and photos of employees at government offices during the office time and misuse them by making viral on social media.

“This is bringing disrepute to the government and the order also mentioned association maintaining that making of videos and photos are causing difficulty to women employees,” the association said.