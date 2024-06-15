Karnataka BJP demands rollback of fuel price hike, plans statewide protest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has demanded the rollback of the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state and has warned of a statewide protest on June 17.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Firstly, the financial situation of Karnataka is getting worse by the day. They are unable to run the government because of guarantees. They are not able to mobilize the resources.”

“The state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a decision to increase the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.50. The BJP will demand that the CM roll back the prices. The BJP will not keep quiet over the decision. On Monday we are going to stage a protest across the state and demand a rollback of the prices.”

“The Congress government in Karnataka has become vengeful after the humiliating defeat at the national level and in the state. They are venting their anger on the people of the state. “They have increased the stamp duty and we had debated over it inside the Vidhana Soudha and outside.”

The electricity tariff was hiked. The Congress government, not able to fulfil the guarantee schemes, has increased the petrol and diesel prices. By this, the state is punishing the people. On one side there is frustration at the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and on the other side the economy of the state is destroyed, Vijayendra stated.

The Congress government is obstinate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims the economy is robust. But, the move to hike the prices of petrol and diesel shows that the situation in the state has become worse. The government is not able to pay salaries and hiked the fuel prices, he said.

“I appeal to the Chief Minister who also holds the finance portfolio that there is a drought in the state and in this crisis period, the decision to hike fuel prices is an unpardonable crime. I urge that the Chief Minister should keep his ego aside and rollback the prices,” Vijayendra stated.