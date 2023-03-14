Karnataka BJP MLA Eshwarappa defends his anti-Azaan remark; demands it quick resolution

On Monday the BJP MLA stirred a controversy by stating “does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers?"

Updated: 14th March 2023 7:17 pm IST
Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

Mangalore: Justifying his recent remarks against Azaan, BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa said, “In the entire world India is the only country for Hindus. We are protecting the Hindu dharma. But if they (Muslims) continue this practice (of giving Azaan) through loudspeakers then we have to admit he (Allah) is deaf. So I think this issue should be addressed at the earliest.”

The MLA reiterated that Azaan on the loudspeaker is affecting the common public.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday he said, “I did not mean to condemn any religion but was voicing the sentiments of the public. Let me give you an example. When the Azaan is pronounced near an examination center, students face inconvenience. The same goes for patients in hospitals.”

While delivering a speech at Shanthinagar in Kavoor near Mangaluru, Eshwarappa said, “Wherever I go, this is a headache.” He went on to add, “We also carry out worship in our temples. Sholaks and bhajans are performed. Even we have more devoutness and respect towards God than them.”

