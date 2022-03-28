Karnataka BJP MLA stands up for Muslim traders, says won’t allow boycott

Belagavi: Amid the call to boycott Muslim traders near temples, BJP legislator from Belagavi Anil Benake on Monday said that he will not let economic apartheid be imposed on Muslim merchants.

The ruling BJP has already made it clear that it will not take any action against temple authorities for not allowing non-Hindu merchants on temple premises and religious fairs.

“It is wrong to tell people to make their purchases only from certain shops. There is no question of a ban on Muslim merchants in the fairs. We will not stop them,” Benake said.

“All have the freedom to carry out business as per their choice. The people should decide from where they want to buy,” he said further.

Answering a question if he is an aspirant for a cabinet berth, Benake replied in the affirmative. “Last time, representation was not given to the Maratha community and the demand has been growing, however, I will abide by the decision of the high command,” he said.

Benake also welcomed students who came to their educational institution wearing Hijabs, with flowers, on the first day of the SSLC (Class 10) exams.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal wing of Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district has submitted a memorandum to district authorities to not allow non-Hindus in the historical Shri Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill fare. The outfit has also demanded that the shops and commercial establishments of Muslim merchants at the foothills must be removed immediately.

The ban on non-Hindus especially Muslim merchants in religious fairs and temple premises is being vigorously pursued by Hindu organisations after protests erupted over the High Court ruling. The trend has been witnessed across the coastal regions, Malnad region,s and south as well as north Karnataka districts.