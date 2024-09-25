Karnataka: Ex-BJP MP Pratap Simha incites violence against minorities

Former Mysuru Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha spewed inflammatory comments on the Muslim community saying, “If Hindus pick up stones, no Muslim will survive.” The comments come while speaking to reporters on Monday, September 24, during the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Chamundi Hills.

“Hindus who created nuclear bombs, don’t assume they cannot create petrol bombs,” he said. The statement is a reference to a recent communal clash in Nagamangala, Mandya district, where petrol bombs were hurled.

“Hindus who run the world’s software industry, don’t assume they can’t attack you… if all Hindus take one stone in their hands, you will not survive very long,” Simha said.

Pratap Simha was recently in the news concerning the security breach in the Indian Parliament. Two young men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during the session. They set off smoke canisters that had entered Parliament on passes issued at the recommendation of Simha’s office.