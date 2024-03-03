Karnataka: BJP Prez J P Nadda to arrive on Monday for 2-day visit

Bengaluru: BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Belagavi from Monday to hold many public and organisational programmes, the party said on Sunday.

Nadda will reach Sambra Airport, Belagavi in Karnataka on Monday at 08.30 pm.

Soon after his arrival, Nadda will hold the core committee meeting of Chikodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura parliamentary constituencies in Kakati, Belagavi at 09.00 pm.

The BJP president will address the booth karyakarta sammelan at on Tuesday 11.15 am at Kiwad Ground, Chikodi.

At 02.15 pm Nadda will interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana at ITC Welcome Hotel in Belagavi.

After this, he will interact with intellectuals at Jirge Auditorium in Belagavi at 05.15 pm, the party said.