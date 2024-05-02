Karnataka BJP slams Congress leadership over ‘what if Modi dies’ comment

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday slammed senior Congress leaders over party MLA Raju Kage’s “what if Modi dies” comment.

“The Congress party leaders have obtained power over death. It reflects their lowly culture of being restlessly wishing for the demise of great personalities,” state BJP President, BY Vijayendra stated.

Attacking the Congress, Vijayendra on Thursday, questioned why the Congress was yearning for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asked, “Is it for repealing Article 370 and integrating Kashmir into the mainstream of the country? For fulfilling the five-century-old dream of Indians by constructing a temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya? Is it for saving the country by uprooting terrorism which was bleeding the nation?

“Is it for making India the fifth-largest economy in the world? For bringing India to the forefront in the race for development at the international level? Is it for winning the hearts of people after delivering clean governance through efficient and transparent rule?”

Vijayendra further stated, “The BJP has never been an individual-centric party. It has grown as a powerful organisation over its ideology, principles and dedication of party workers.

“The party had given leaders like late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to the country. The people of the country have resolved to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third-consecutive time as being an efficient and great administrator he has strengthened the country. He grew from the level of an ordinary party worker to the highest position.”

He alleged that the Congress was not able to digest this fact and frustrated leaders were talking ill.

“Only dirty mindsets are capable of conceiving such perverted things. Congress leaders got an ominous statement uttered through MLA Raju Kage, who has the same mindset,” Vijayendra claimed.

“God and the power of blessings of the people are firewalls for the proud son of this nation, Prime Minister Modi, and it is going to be reflected in the Lok Sabha election results,” Vijayendra underlined.

Raju Kage had made the statement while criticising the BJP and youths for raising ‘Modi’ slogans while campaigning in Belagavi.

“If Modi dies tomorrow will no one else become the PM? There is a population of 140 crore, is there no one else to become the PM?” Kage had stated on Wednesday.