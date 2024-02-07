Karnataka BJP stages protest in Bengaluru, asks Cong to ‘stop street circus in Delhi’

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Wednesday launched a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha here against the Siddaramaiah government.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar to stop the street circus in New Delhi.

“CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar are busy enacting a street circus in New Delhi but people in Karnataka are asking for drought relief.

“The farmers are asking for the release of Rs 4,000 to each of them under the Kisan Samman scheme. The milk producers are asking for a Rs 7/ltr subsidy from the state government. The poor are inquiring about 10 kg free rice promised by the Congress government in the state.

Also Read Karnataka govt stages protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

“The unemployed youth are asking where is the promised Rs 3,000 allowance under Yuva Nidhi by the ruling government.

“The Congress legislators are asking for funds for their constituencies,” Ashoka stated.

The leaders of Karnataka Congress should answer the questions first before they take up the Delhi protest, he stated.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP legislators took part in the protest.