Karnataka BJP to felicitate its MPs, Union ministers tomorrow

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 17 seats while its ally JD(S) got two out of 28 LS constituencies in Karnataka.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra
Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit will felicitate its 19 Lok Sabha MPs and Union Ministers from the state on June 22, the BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra said on Friday.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at the palace grounds in the city, he said.

Speaking to reporters at BJP office in Malleswaram, Vijayendra said all the MPs, MLAs, legislative council members and state office bearers will participate in this event.

The ruling Congress won nine seats.

