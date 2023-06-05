Karnataka Budget to be presented on July 7: Siddaramaiah

Davanagere: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Budget session of the new Assembly will mostly begin from July 3 and the budget will be presented on July 7.

A decision would be taken in this regard in the cabinet meeting, he said.

Addressing reporters at Davanagere helipady, the CM noted that the previous government had presented a budget of Rs 3.09 lakh crore. “We can only get clarity regarding the size of the budget only after the meeting on budgetary preparations,” he said.

To a reporter’s questions on the cow slaughter bill, the CM only maintained that the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 already existed and Aan amendment was brought to the same.

He also said that the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time. It is also instructed to take necessary precautions, he said.

Reacting to the increase in electricity tariff, the CM said that a decision was taken about the increase by KERC and the same was being implemented.

He said officials have been directed to make arrangements to reopen the Indira canteens to provide subsidised food to the poor people. A He said that arrangements will be made to provide salary to the employees of the canteens if they have not received it, he said.